Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Location: Luxurious suite to courtyard, 10 PICS of Suryagarh Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who impressed the audience with their magical chemistry in Shershaah, are all set to take their relationship to next level. As per the reports, the duo will be tying the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Like other B-town couples, Sid and Kiara too have opted for an intimate ceremony. To date, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their rumoured romance and the wedding. But reports claim that they are currently prepping up for the big day. They are expected to celebrate their union at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Here’s a look at the luxurious location: Inside Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding venue

Talking about the location, Suryagarh is a five-star luxury hotel in Jaisalmer that is tagged as “your gateway to the Thar desert.” As per the liking of the guests, the hotel offers the following rooms: Fort room, Pavillion room, Heritage room, Signature suite, Luxury suite, Jaisalmer Haveli and Thar Haveli. Due to its aesthetic value and charm, the stay at the luxurious property becomes more memorable.

Out of all, the most beautiful and expensive room in Suryagarh turns out to be the Thar Haveli, which has 3 bedrooms with an indoor pool and an amazing view. It costs 1,30,000 per night. For February, the rates of each accommodation as reflected on the official website ranges between Rs 24,000 to Rs 76,000, depending upon the suite that the guests pick.

Besides this, Suryagarh also has a huge garden decked up with lights, lamps, and candles, making it an ideal place for organising parties and celebrating an occasion under the clear sky. It also organises desert safaris, bike trails around the Thar Desert, temple tours, and sundowners. Rait which is the on-site spa offers a range of massages, body wraps, and signature thermal therapies.

About Sidharth-Kiara wedding Talking about the venue, a source revealed India Today that ‘Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs.’ For the unversed, a lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi.

