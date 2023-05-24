Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s PDA in UNSEEN pic from Japan vacay proves they are head over heels in love

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest and most good-looking pairs in Bollywood. These two never miss a chance to set couple goals and melt our hearts with their romance. Well, the lovebirds had jetted off to Japan recently to spend some quality time with each other. Although a couple of pictures of them went viral on social media but today, the actress took to her social media to share a picture of them from Japan and we bet you are going to fall in love with it.

Kiara Advani shares picture of her with Sidharth Malhotra from Japan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani shared a picture of her and her hubby Sidharth Malhotra from Japan. In the picture, the lovebirds are facing their back toward the camera and walking away from the camera. The Shershaah couple are walking at one of the most scenic spots in Japan and are holding each other’s hands. Kiara is wearing a beige coloured co-ord tracksuit. She has left her hair open, held a small black bag on her back, and completed her look with white footwear. Sidharth on the other hand wore a blue coloured tracksuit and white sneakers. Indeed, these two are literally painting the town red with their romance. Sharing this picture, Kiara wrote, “Take me back already”.

Check it out:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's picture from Japan goes viral

As we already mentioned earlier that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s picture from Japan had gone viral on social media. In the viral picture, Kiara is seen sporting a casual outfit and holding an umbrella. On the other hand, Sidharth is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with a blue jacket and matching joggers. He is seen holding a few shopping bags. The couple is seen happily posing with their fans while enjoying their vacation

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra gives major husband goals as he picks Kiara Advani from Mumbai airport today: WATCH