Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's wedding pics spark meme fest; Netizens tease Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood's power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. After dating for quite some time and keeping their relationship under wraps, the love birds made it official by sharing their wedding pictures on social media. The duo looked dreamy in shades of pink and gold. The big fat Indian wedding was attended by several celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, and others. Post seeing Shahid at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding, netizens flooded social media with Kabir Singh memes. Soon after the newlyweds shared pictures on social media, they sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding pictures get a Kabir Singh twist

Some people couldn't stop gushing over Kiara and Sidharth's beautiful pictures. The couple shared pictures with fans and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." The couple was showered with lots of love and blessings. Celebs too flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

But some people flaunted their creative side and used Sidharth and Kiara's pictures for the memes. A user shared a still from Kabir Singh where Shahid is seen sleeping on his bed. Along with the picture, the user wrote, "But what about kabir @shahidkapoor, he took morphine injection after seeing your pics."

Another user showed Shahid's picture from Kabir Singh consuming alcohol. The tweet read, "Kabir Singh Right now."

Check out other tweets here:

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening post attending Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. After the couple shared the pictures, Mira took to her Instagram story and wished the couple in her style. She wrote, "Love and only love, congratulations Mr & Mrs Malhotra! Magic and masti, forever & ever. Ab toh Bombay vali bhi Dilli ho gayi!"

Sidharth and Kiara are expected to leave for Delhi today. Post Kiara's grah pravesh, the couple will host a reception for the family in the capital. After returning to Mumbai, it is reported that they will be hosting another reception for the fraternity.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Couple to fly to Delhi today; Alia-Priyanka send wishes