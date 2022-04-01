Kiara Advani sizzles in blue jumpsuit with plunging neckline; Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu oozes glam at event; PICS

Tonight, many celebrities were papped at the star-studded event of Grazia Millenial Awards 2022. Among others, Kiara Advani and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu were also photographed on the red carpet. The ladies took the style quotient several notches higher with their glamourous avatar. Check out their pictures.

Kiara Advani dished out some major style lessons with her shimmery blue jumpsuit. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress exuded charm, confidence, and grace as she donned her jumpsuit which had a plunging neckline. Her hair was left open and styled with a sleek-back look. Dewy makeup featuring blushed cheeks and glossy lips completed her fashionable avatar. Kiara posed for pictures and smiled at the camera, while the media clicked her from a distance.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu looked breathtaking in her chocolate-coloured gown. Her beautiful outfit of the night also featured a slit at the side. Harnaaz also kept her hair open and sported a glamourous makeup look. The beauty queen flashed a warm smile as she posed for pictures in front of the media.

Take a look at Kiara Advani and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has a few interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from this, she also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Moreover, it was recently reported that Kartik and Kiara will soon start shooting for their next project together – an untitled love saga directed by Sameer Vidwans.

