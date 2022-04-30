Kiara Advani slays in thigh-high slit gown; Siddhant Chaturvedi dons funky shirt at GQ Awards 2022; PICS

The who’s who of Bollywood have turned up for the GQ Awards 2022 tonight. Among others, Kiara Advani and Siddhant Chaturvedi were papped at the star-studded event. The actors made quite impressive style choices for the night. Take a look.

Kiara Advani made a bold fashion statement with her thigh-high slit gown at the awards night. The actress picked up a rather unique ashy-green attire as her outfit of the night. The transparent drape added a nice touch to the outfit. Kiara styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for a glamourous makeup look with heavily kohled-eyes. She smiled and posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi.

Coming to Siddhant Chaturvedi, the actor kept it effortlessly suave in a funky attire. The Gully Boy actor was seen donning a black space-themed shirt with a pair of black trousers. As he posed for photos, he also attempted and nailed the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose in front of media. The actor also greeted Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari.

Take a look at Kiara Advani & Siddhant Chaturvedi’s photos from GQ Awards 2022:

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. He now has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. Currently, he is filming for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be soon seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also has Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from that, Kiara has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and an untitled love saga with Kartik.

