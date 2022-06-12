Kiara Advani snapped as she makes a quick entry inside Sidharth Malhotra’s house; PICS

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most talked about rumoured couples in Bollywood. These two often make heads turn with their chemistry at events and parties. After fans saw them together as a Jodi in Shershaah, they cannot wait to see them make their relationship official. Well, neither of the two have confessed in public about their relationship but till the time that happens fans can only speculate things with the pictures of Kiara and Sid spotted outside each other's house. Like today, the actress was clicked entering Sid’s house in the city.

In the pictures, we can see Kiara Advani dressed in an electric blue jacket that she paired with black tights and black slippers. She tied her hair in a bun and held a grey-coloured bag with her and was busy on her phone. The actress did not wait and pose for the paps, rather was clicked entering straight into Sidharth Malhotra’s building after getting down from her car. This is not the first time that she is spotted heading to her rumoured beau’s house.

Check out Kiara Advani’s pictures:

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022. Kiara is also shooting for RC-15 with Ram Charan and will be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.

