Kiara Advani soaks in Chandigarh sun as she casually chills between shots on Jug Jugg Jeeyo sets; See PHOTO

Kiara Advani, who is shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, has shared a beautiful selfie from the sets and it is unmissable.

Kiara Advani has been on a roll these days. After impressing the audience with her work in movies like Guilty, Laxmii and Indoo Ki Jawani, the bubbly actress is currently working on Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She will be seen romancing for the first time in the movie which will also feature Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli. And while the team has begun shooting for the movie in Chandigarh, the Kabir Singh actress recently gave her fans a glimpse of her fun on the sets.

Kiara shared a picture from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo wherein she was seen soaking in the Chandigarh sun on the sets. In the picture, which was apparently clicked between the shots, Kiara was seen having her hair curled up before a shoot while she posed for the selfie. Given the chilly weather in the city, the Indoo Ki Jawani actress was wearing a black jacket and was also wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. Kiara captioned the image as, “Casually chilling on set.”

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s recent post from Jug Jugg Jeeyo sets:

To note, the shooting of the movie was stalled for a couple of days early this month after Neetu, Varun and director Raj were tested positive for COVID 19. The trio was sent into home quarantine soon after and they all have returned to shoot lately after beating the deadly virus. In fact, the director also gave Neetu a warm welcome with a handwritten note which read as, “Neetu Mam, I know it’s been a strange roadblock but just wanted to say “Thank You” for being such an integral part of the film! Whatever the outcome, I promise you by the end of it, we’ll be proud of the film we made. Thanks for being such a soldier!! I’ll see you on set again SOON.”

Also Read: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Raj Mehta welcomes Neetu Kapoor back on sets with special note; Latter says ‘Happy to be back’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×