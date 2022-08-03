Kiara Advani spotted outside rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra’s house a day after they return from Dubai; PICS

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the hottest Bollywood couples in town. Although these two have never publicly opened up about their relationship, but their constant spotting with each other at the airports, at events and outside each other’s house is making it quite obvious that they are much more than just a rumoured couple. Well, the Shershaah couple recently returned back to Mumbai after celebrating the actress’ birthday in Dubai and today yet again Kiara was spotted outside Sidharth’s house.

Kiara Advani spotted outside Sidharth Malhotra’s house

In the pictures, we can see Kiara Advani in athleisure as she gets down from her car. The actress is wearing olive green coloured gym pants that she paired with a grey-coloured sleeveless tee and completed her look with white flip-flops. She has tied her hair in a single ponytail and can be seen busy talking on her phone as she makes her way inside Sidharth Malhotra’s building. Her staff member helps her open the door of the car while the paps capture her in their lenses.

Check out Kiara Advani’s pictures:

Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of the recently released movie JugJugg Jeeyo. The film which also starred Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul has been ruling the box office. Her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was released before JugJugg Jeeyo too did a fabulous job at the box office. She will next be seen in a Pan-India project with Ram Charan and in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

Sidharth will be seen making an entry into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in Indian Police Force. Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

