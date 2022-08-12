Kiara Advani spotted at Sidharth Malhotra’s house ahead of their Shershaah special Instagram live; PICS

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the cutest rumoured couples in Bollywood. These two often get hearts racing with their chemistry. Well, today is a big day for them as their first film together, Shershaah clocks 1 year today. In the morning Sid and Kiara got all their fans really excited when they wrote cute messages for each other on Instagram only to announce in the end that they would be coming live to celebrate their film turning 1. Well, ahead of the live session the actress was spotted at the actor’s house.

In the pictures, Kiara Advani is not completely visible. But with whatever we can see, Kiara can be seen dressed in a white salwar kameez. The kurta has pink designs on it while her dupatta too has pink colour on it. In the picture, we can also see her covering herself with a yellow-coloured big umbrella. Today, on August 12th, Shershaah has completed one year of its release, and to mark this special occasion, Sidharth and Kiara shared a special video montage from the film on their social media handle. The Student Of The Year actor wrote: "One film, one year, one story that inspired us all! Your love, support & appreciation for this film has said enough, all I would like to add is, #1YearOfShershaah aur “yeh dil maange more!" Kiara, on the other hand, captioned it: "One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, “yeh dil maange more!”"

Check out the pictures:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Shershaah was adored by all and now if reports are to be believed, the actors are also rumoured to be dating each other. Although neither of them has made their relationship public, fans feel that they are more than just friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth and Kiara have many interesting projects in their pipeline. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress will feature next in Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu film, RC 15. Whereas Kapoor & Sons actor will star in Mission Majnu, Thank God, and Rohit Shetty's cop-drama web series, Indian Police Force.

