Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani to hit the theatres on December 11

Kiara Advani’s upcoming comedy film Indoo Ki Jawani will hit the theaters on 11 December. Check out the deets inside.

Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic, many Bollywood ace filmmakers and producers have preferred OTT platforms to release their films. In recent times, several films have been released on the digital platforms. A few movies that have been released on OTT platform include Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena, Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo and ’s Laxmii among others. But now, as the cinema halls have opened their gates, many big budget films will see a theatrical release.

As we speak of this, the Kiara Advani starrer and upcoming comedy-drama Indoo Ki Jawani will release on December 11. The Kabir Singh star who is very excited about the project, has been promoting the film on her social media handles lately. From dropping the film’s first looks to treating us with the songs, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to make her film a massive hit. She had earlier shared a quirky video wherein she was seen in her character as Indoo Gupta and spoke about how she has been looking for some excitement and ended up fixing a date on a dating app.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, the film will see Kiara sharing the silver screen with Aditya Seal. The film marks their first outing together.Talking about the M.S. Dhoni star’s work front, the diva is currently riding on the success of her recently released film ‘Laxmii’ co-starring . She has a lot on her plate next year. She will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside .

Credits :Twitter

