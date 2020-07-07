Kiara Advani takes a dip in the pool and her quarantine sunset view has us dreaming of vacations; See PHOTO

Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz, and next, she will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and the film will witness a digital release.

Kiara Advani has had a wonderful 2019 as she had two massive hits- starrer Kabir Singh and -Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz. Post that, Kiara started shooting for the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiya opposite Kartik Aaryan and the shooting was stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now as we speak, Kiara Advani is quarantining at home with her parents and thanks to social media, this Fugly actress makes sure to share her life updates with her Instafam.

Just like other celebs, Kiara has been working out at home, and baking cookies, and today, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a photo wherein she is seen taking a dip in the pool while enjoying the sunset and alongside the photo, Kiara wrote, “Making the most of every sunset…” Soon after, rumoured boyfriend liked the photo and was all hearts.

A few days back, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kiara Advani, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, took to social media to mourn his demise, and a heartbroken Kiara took to social media to write a note for him as she wrote, “Can't believe this, gone too soon.” On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, and next, she will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and the film will witness a digital release. Also, the makers of Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 have reportedly said that they will not continue with the shooting due to the pandemic and will wait for the situation to settle down.

