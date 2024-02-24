Kiara Advani talks about chatter around her marrying Sidharth Malhotra at career's peak: 'I signed 2 big films'

Kiara Advani is one of the topmost actresses from the current generation and there is no denying this fact. She has proved her acting prowess with her film choices like Satyaprem Ki Katha in the past. And now as she gears up to star in one of the biggest films of her career, Don 3, fans are only waiting to get blown away by the charm she is about to exude while performing action sequences on the silver screen. But has her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra at the peak of her career impacted negatively? The actress opens up about it in a recent interview.

Kiara Advani on marrying Sidharth Malhotra at her career’s peak

Talking to ABP News, Kiara Advani thanked the audience for accepting the various characters she plays that they see on the big screen and not seeing her as somebody who comes from a particular background. She revealed, “When I was getting married before we publicly announced it, there was a lot of chatter about, ‘Oh my god! Why is she getting married now’, ‘She is just reaching that phase’ and all of that. But kudos to the audience because I think they have evolved.”

Kiara went on to praise the audience and quipped that the audience now sees you as a character and not as somebody who comes from a particular family. She also stated that whether someone is married, whether someone is a mother, daughter, or whatever, it is immaterial to the audience at that moment. “I think I can say that post-marriage I have signed two of my biggest films. I think that’s changing now, Of course, all our top actresses today are married. That speaks volumes in itself. That’s a positive change,” she said.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani speaks about her role in Don 3

In a statement, Kiara Advani opened up about her role in the upcoming Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. Expressing her happiness, Kiara shared, "I think it's a conscious decision; I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into."

She further added, "And that's what's exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that's who you are. There will be a tough prep for the film, but I've got time to do that. I'm very excited; I've never seen an action movie so. Now's my time to get some action in."

ALSO READ: Don 3: Kiara Advani is 'very excited' about her role in Farhan Akhtar's directorial; 'My time to get some action in'