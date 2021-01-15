  1. Home
Kiara Advani talks about her Bollywood journey; Says her 'entire journey has been special’

Actress Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly, which was a no-show at the box office. However, she was later seen in hits such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz.
Mumbai
The actress cannot name a particular role as gamechanger in her career, but credits all her work for the success she enjoys today.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

"For me I think every film (mattered) -- right from my first film because that is what gave me my first step into the film industry. People also say ï¿½Kabir Singh' and ï¿½Lust Stories' (but) every film has been a turning point in my life. I would want every film to be like that, even my future films. So, I can't think of just one film. I think my entire journey has been special," Kiara told IANS.

The actress, whose latest release is "Indoo Ki Jawaani", has a string of releases coming up. She will be seen in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer "Shershaah", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kartik Aaryan and the star-studded "Jug Jug Jeeyo".

Also Read: Kiara Advani leaves the internet gushing as she flaunts her chic and stylish look in a PHOTO

Credits :IANS

