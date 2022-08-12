Kiara Advani tells Sidharth Malhotra 'Tu out of sight, out of mind banda nikla'; We wonder what's cooking?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most-adored couples in the industry. The duo is rumoured to be dating each other, however, the couple has always been tight-lipped about their alleged relationship. Kiara and Sidharth, who starred together in the film Shershaah, kept their romance going after the movie ended. They continue to be seen together at parties and award nights but the two are still in no mood to confirm their relationship. However, now, Kiara shared a cryptic note on her social media about her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth.

Taking to her Instagram story, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress wrote: "@sidmalhotra Tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha, par tu bhi na "Out of sight, Out of mind" type ka banda nikla!" While netizens have been wondering what's cooking between the duo, we have decoded it for you as the actress is celebrating Shershaah's one-year anniversary. Sidharth and Kiara's Shershaah premiered on this day, last year. To note, the dialogue is from Shershaah, wherein the Student Of The Year actor aka Vikram Batra reads Kiara aka Dimple Cheema's letter.

Check it out:

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani celebrate 1 year of Shershaah: To a story that touched hearts of India & beyond