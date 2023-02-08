Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt, 6 celeb brides who grabbed attention with customised kaleeras at their wedding

Bollywood weddings always grab everyone's attention and we can't really blame them! Celebrity weddings are nothing less than a dream. Even when it comes to bridal outfits, celebrities make sure to look perfect on their D-day. The minute details of their wedding outfits are planned carefully and a personal touch is added to make it extra special. On February 7th, Bollywood's most loved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The duo finally confirmed their union by sharing beautiful pictures from their wedding on social media. Kiara's blush pink lehenga and her classy accessories have stolen everyone's hearts. The actress wore customised kaleeras that symbolised her and Sidharth's love story. Here's taking a look at other actresses who opted for customised kaleeras on their big day. Kiara Advani

Kiara made for a gorgeous bride as she wore a blush pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. Along with her elaborative lehenga, the new bride wore emerald and diamond jewellery to complete her look. She also wore baby pink coloured chooda. But what caught everyone's attention was her kaleeras designed by Mrinalini Chandra. It featured trinkets and elements from Kiara and Sidharth’s love story. It also had Sidharth and Kiara's initials and a sweet ode to his late dog Oscar.

Mrinalini took to Instagram and wrote, "Our signature lovestory kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical !Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief . This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us." Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022. The duo opted for a low-key wedding at their Bandra house with close friends and family members in attendance. Alia too won hearts with her minimalistic yet classy look. She wore a beautiful saree designed by Sabyasachi. She opted for short, dainty and delicate kaleeras that covered the length of her bangles. Her kaleeras featured bird trinkets in gold, an infinity symbol, clouds and more.

Athiya Shetty Athiya got married to her longtime beau KL Rahul in January this year. The duo too decided on a low-key wedding. They tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Athiya looked stunning in her blush-pink lehenga. Even she opted for custom-made kaleeras. Her stylish Ami Patel recently shared pictures of her kaleeras and revealed that the charms had 7 vows of marriage engraved on them. Her kaleeras too were designed by Mrinalini. It also featured Athiya and Rahuls' wedding date. She shared a close-up view of Athiya's kaleeras.

Katrina Kaif After keeping their relationship under wraps, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2021. They also got married in Rajasthan with close friends and family members in attendance. Katrina looked breathtakingly beautiful in her red lehenga by Sabyasachi. She made sure to add a personal touch to her outfit as well as her kaleeras. Her kaleeras were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and designed by Rahul Luthra and Mrinalini Chandra. It featured bespoke bird charms with customized messages from Katrina herself. Each bangle carried 6-7 messenger doves. The bride wore it ahead of her 'chooda'. It also contained words from Bible like Cleo, Elysian.

Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her first baby boy Vayu in 2022, got married to her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in 2018. Sonam went all out with her traditional wedding lehenga. She styled her red lehenga with heavy accessories. She also wore kaleeras made by Mrinalini. Sonam sported peacock kaleeras that were dedicated to her ethereal personality.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married to each other in November 2018 after dating each other for quite some time. The duo jetted off to Lake Como to tie the knot. Their intimate wedding was attended by their family members. They had two wedding ceremonies, a Konkani wedding and a Sindhi wedding. During the Sindhi-style wedding, Deepika wore a red outfit and she opted for gold jhoomar-style kaleeras to amp up her look. Her kaleeras were designed by Rahul Popli.

