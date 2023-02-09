Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: 6 celebrity brides and their 'less is more' Mehendi approach on the wedding day

Admit it or not- we all love seeing celebrity wedding pictures! This wedding season has seen many celebrities tying the knot, and has also given fans a lot of ideas to use on their own big day. From elegant decor to beautiful ensembles- a lot of trends were noticeable in these high-profile ceremonies which became instant goals for brides and grooms-to-be. The shift of the bridal mehendi trend from elaborate, elbow-length designs to minimal henna designs has been quite evident in the last few years. While full-hand bridal henna also looks stunning, we saw many celebrity brides such as Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and others opting for minimal, subtle designs instead! Let’s take a look. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra on 7th February, and the actors dropped pictures from the wedding ceremony. One of the pictures showed Kiara and Sidharth facing each other with folded hands, and it gives us a clear glimpse of Kiara’s mehendi. Instead of a fingertips-to-elbow design, Kiara went for a simple mandala in the centre, with a lattice design detailing on the fingers. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's minimal bridal mehendi was done by Mumbai-based celeb artist Jyoti Chedda. The actress also went for a mandala design, and Pinkvilla reported that the mehendi idea was purely Alia’s choice. In April last year, a source informed us, “Alia got symbols like infinity, jersey number 8, which is Ranbir's lucky number and the letter 'R' incorporated in her mehendi. The idea was to finish the mehendi in 20 to 30 minutes. She got 'R' written and not his full name because it was minimal. She didn't want everyone to see his full name." Mira Rajput

If you think the trend of minimal bridal mehendi designs has only begun last year, think again! Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015, and during her wedding, Mira was seen with a minimal mehendi design on her hand. Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan married Aditya Seal in 2021, and not only did she ace an unconventional coloured outfit on her wedding day, she also opted for minimal mandala inspired mehendi design that stood out! Bipasha Basu

While Bipasha Basu’s mehendi design isn’t extremely minimal, it does feature a lot of empty space for the henna design to stand out more prominently. Isn’t it stunning? Patralekhaa

Not henna, Patralekhaa opted for alta on her hands instead! Her wedding pictures with Rajkummar Rao show her hands adorned with alta on the center of her palm, and her fingertips.

