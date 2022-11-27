Kiara Advani to announce her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra? Fans are convinced

Actress Kiara Advani , who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, teased her fans on Sunday afternoon as she shared an announcement video. Her caption has added extra fuel to her wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra . She took to Instagram and dropped a dreamy video of herself.

In the video, Kiara is seen blushing and flashing her million-dollar smile while posing for the camera. The actress looks beautiful in a white outfit styled with soft curls. Sharing the video with fans, she wrote, "Can’t keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon... stay tuned... 2nd December." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, fans were seen expressing excitement. They started speculating if the announcement video is about her and Sidharth's wedding. A fan wrote, "She’s getting married or what?" Another fan wrote, "Pre wedding shoot is it?" A comment also read, "Apka aur Sid ka shaadi ... Yeh toh already puri desh ko pata chalgaya hai koiee dusra secret batana."

Shahid Kapoor's cryptic hint

During their appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7, Shahid Kapoor hinted at Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. Karan asked Kiara if she was denying her relationship with Sidharth, to which she said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends." Shahid was quick to add, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it's not a movie." Shahid's comment took the Internet by storm and left Sidharth and Kiara's fans in awe. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the rumoured couple has already started looking out for wedding locations in Chandigarh.

Kiara Advani's work front

Kiara's Govinda Naam Mera is slated to release on an OTT platform on December 16. She will be next seen in Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with Ram Charan.