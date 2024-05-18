Kiara Advani to attend Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes with Eva Longoria, Richard Gere and Naomi Campbell

Kiara Advani is also currently at Cannes, like many other B-town biggies. However, the actress isn’t walking the red carpet at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood actress is making India proud by representing the Indian film industry at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s (RSIFF) Women in Cinema Gala Dinner.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Kiara is among the many international A-listers like Eva Longoria, Richard Gere, and Naomi Campbell who were chosen for the coveted event.

Kiara Advani joins Eva Longoria, Richard Gere, and others at the Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at RSIFF

Early morning on May 16, Kiara Advani flew to Cannes to be part of the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF). She will be attending the prestigious Women in Cinema Gala Dinner along with Eva Longoria, Richard Gere, and Naomi Campbell.

Held at the French Riviera by Vanity Fair, the event celebrates visionary women in film across industries. It also recognizes and celebrates the contributions of women in the film industry. In fact, during the coveted event, six extraordinary women from across the globe will be honored for their achievements both on and off the screen.

The presence of the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress at the global event highlights how much she has grown over the past years. Kiara being a key part of the Women in Cinema Gala Dinner on behalf of India is a testament to her talent and the increasing global recognition of Indian film artists.

For the unknown, the Women in Cinema Gala Dinner is expected to be an evening that brings together celebrated luminaries from various industries across the globe. The glamorous celebration raises a toast to the remarkable achievements of women in cinema.

Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara's attendance at international events of such stature proves that she has come a long way. Her impressive filmography, which boasts of several hits, is a testimony to that.

Back in 2023, she shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha. This year, she was a part of the Telugu-language political action thriller Game Changer, co-starring South star Ram Charan and others.

