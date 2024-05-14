Kiara Advani to be part of Cannes Film Festival 2024; will represent India at Women in Cinema Gala

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is slated to commence today in Cannes, France. In some wonderful news for India, many Indian films are set to be screened during different segments at the event. It has now been learned that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani will also be part of the festival.

Kiara will be heading to Cannes 2024 and will be representing her country at the Women in Cinema Gala dinner.

Kiara Advani to participate in the Cannes Film Festival 2024

According to a recent report in the Bombay Times, Kiara Advani, representing India, will grace the Red Sea Film Foundation celebrates Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. It will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. The event brings together six talented women from around the world and recognizes their contributions to the entertainment field.

Moreover, Variety reported that four panel discussions about global incentives and filming will take place at the Cannes Film Festival. These will be held at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18, 2024. Kiara is set to participate in the Red Sea International Film Festival panel.

More about the Cannes Film Festival 2024

Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light has been selected as part of the Main competition at Cannes 2024. It has become the first Indian film to compete for the Palme d'Or in 30 years.

Regarding the attendees at the film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular on the red carpet, is confirmed to return this year. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala will also showcase their fashion on the carpet.

Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara Advani was last seen on the big screen in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. Her upcoming lineup includes the political action thriller Game Changer, with Ram Charan. Apart from this, she will star in War 2 and Don 3.

