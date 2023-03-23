Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor, decoding summer style of Pinkvilla Style Icons

Summer is here and so are we with the latest and fashionable lookbook! Celebs are often seen making style statements and putting their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet. But during summers, they manage to dish out major style goals with their easy-breezy looks. Summer styling is all about comfort and making heads turn in the best way possible. We have curated a list of actresses who walk the talk when it comes to fashion. From Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor, take cues from these Pinkvilla Style Icons and let your outfit do the talking this summer season!

Just pink it like Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, who recently got married to Sidharth Malhotra, never fails to impress with her fashion choices. Be it ethnic or red carpet gowns, Kiara owns it like a queen. To glam up her summer look, she picked pink sharara pants styled with a bralette-like top and a matching jacket. The diva didn't go overboard with the accessories. She chose to complete her look with statement jhumkas, soft curls and her million-dollar smile.

Easy-breezy Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, the newest fashionista in town, has been setting the Internet on fire lately. For a sunny day, she picked a purple wrap-around dress featuring ruffle detailing. Janhvi looked fresh in her outfit. She ditched makeup and accessories and let the sunshine do its magic. She completed her look with open hair and a matching sling.

Summer ready Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's flowy dress is not only perfect for summer but is quite apt for a quick getaway too. Even the colour looks fresh and soothing to the eyes. Kriti simply looks stunning in her simple yet chic outfit. She opted for hoop earrings, voluminous hair and oversized sunnies to wrap up her look.

Fun and playful ft. Ananya Panday

Want to slay this summer season? Ananya Panday's pleated skirt suit makes for a perfect catch. She dished out major boss babe vibes in this one. She complemented her look with a sleek pony and a pair of black shimmery peep-toe heels and tear-drop heels with a touch of white.

