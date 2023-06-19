Kiara Advani to perform Garba for first time in Satyaprem Ki Katha; Details about songs inside

After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the superhit jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is back to rule the screens with Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film poster and trailer promise the romantic musical love sage to be an epic one and fans cannot wait. starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The film is slated to release on June 29, and earlier this month, the makers treated the audience with the much-awaited trailer.

Kiara Advani to perform Garba for the first time

A recent report shared that Kiara Advani will perform Garba for the first time in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The musical romantic drama will feature on solo and another duet where Kiara will be seen performing Garba barefoot. The trailer of the film also gave a glimpse into Kiara's performance leaving fans excited. In the first song, the actress is seen in traditional attire and performing an energetic number. This track is sung by Monali Thakur, which introduces Kiara's character in the film. The trailer suggests, Kartik Aaryan's Prem meets Kiara's Satya for the first time at this event and falls for her after seeing her performance. The second one is a duet with Kartik Aaryan. A source reveals, “Kiara has been phenomenal in Satyaprem Ki Katha. She not only shot for the two songs bare-footed and with heavy costumes but also rehearsed for both the songs back to back with full enthusiasm and dedication. These songs are going to make the audience fall in love with her even more.”

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Helmed by National Award-winning director, Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Apart from Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, other talented star cast of the film include Supriya Pathak Kapur as Kartik Aaryan's mother, Gajraj Rao as Kartik Aaryan's father, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in theatres on 29th June 2023.

