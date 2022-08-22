Kiara Advani is too hot to handle in an ultra-glam white backless dress; See PHOTO

Kiara Advani does it yet again. In recent times, Kiara has been grabbing all the attention. She has not only made her space in Bollywood with impressive performances and successful films, but has also made her way to the top as an emerging fashion force. Her sartorial choices have been the talk of the town lately, while her photos take the internet by a storm. Keeping up with this trajectory, the actress took to her social media space a few moments back, and mesmerized everyone with her latest photo. Have you seen it yet?

Kiara Advani slays in a white backless dress

Sometime back, Kiara took to her Instagram space and shared a new photo that has left fans in awe of her. In the picture, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress can be seen donning a glamourous backless white dress. She struck an alluring pose with her back to the camera. Kiara left her hair open and adorned flawless makeup with blushed cheeks, tinted lips, and mascara. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of dainty golden earrings. Sharing the photo, she captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiara was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. She now has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans’ SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik.

Recently Kiara was spotted with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra outside the Dharma office, giving rise to speculations about a reunion for the SherShaah team. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks to reunite on a rom com to be produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions, and it will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.