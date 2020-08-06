Kiara Advani trolls rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra as he shares his work from home setup; See PHOTO

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will share screen space for the first time in Shershaah, a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

Whether or not and Kiara Advani are dating each other or not continues to remain a mystery but rumour-mills continue to suggest that these two are indeed dating each other. Now until these two give any official confirmation, what keeps their fans happy and busy is their social media exchange. While a few days back, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming birthday note for his rumoured girlfriend, calling her ‘sunshine’, today, Kiara left a comment and playfully trolled when Sidharth posted a photo on social media.

Well, today, since all of us are working from home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Sidharth Malhotra shared a photo of his ‘jugad’ setup wherein he is seen using a pile of books as his phone stand to get the perfect shot in front of a dressing table, and his caption read, “My work from home setup #Jugaad..” Soon after, alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani trolled Sidharth when she left a comment asking whether he has even read the books that he is happily showing off in his jugad setup as she wrote, “Have you read any of these books.”

On the work front, Sidharth and Kiara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Shershaah and talking about Shershaah, the film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the heroic tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

