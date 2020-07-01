Kiara Advani turns into a home baker as she whips up cookies amid lockdown leaving Tiger Shroff salivating

Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, and the film was a massive box office success

Just like all of us, Kiara Advani is quarantining at home with her parents and thanks to social media, this Kabir Singh actress makes sure to share her life updates with her Instafam. From sharing workout videos to clicking sun-kissed selfies to enjoying sunsets, Kiara has been making the most of her quarantine and today, Kiara Advani turned into a baker as she baked some chocolate cookies. That’s right! Kiara Advani took to social media to share photos of the cookies and alongside the photo, she wrote, “made by yours truly.”

Soon after, Tiger Shroff left some heart emoticons and clap emoticons as he was all praises for Kaira’s baking session. A few days back, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kiara Advani, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, took to social media to mourn his demise, and a heartbroken Kiara took to social media to write a note for him as she wrote, “Can't believe this, gone too soon.”

Prior to the lockdown, Kiara Advani was seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, and the film was a massive box office success. Next, Kiara will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and the film will witness a digital release. Also, the makers of Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 have reportedly said that they will not continue with the shooting due to the pandemic and will wait the situation to settle down.

Check out Kiara Advani's post here: