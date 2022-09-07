Kiara Advani turns showstopper as she walks the ramp in a golden outfit in Delhi; See PICS

Kiara Advani has cemented her position as one of the most popular and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the year 2014 with the movie Fugly. However, Kiara captured the limelight only after her impressive performance in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where she shared screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani, and since then, the 29-year-old actress has never looked back.

Kiara Advani, who has often impressed us with her simple yet chic sartorial choices, recently turned showstopper for an event in Delhi. She looked lovely in a golden shimmery outfit which also featured a plunging neckline. It also had a cape detailing at the side. The Kabir Singh actress' smile and her charisma caught viewers off guard. Kiara finished off the look with hair tied at the back and or her makeup she chose to keep things glamorous with soft smokey eyes, perfectly contoured cheekbones, brushed-in brows, and glossy lips.

Check out Kiara Advani's PICS:

Meanwhile, the Lust Stories actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year and also starred Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara's latest released film, JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor was also a hit at the box office.

On the work front, Kiara will reunite with Kartik for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 29th, 2023. Next, she will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. She also has a Telugu film titled RC-15, which featured Ram Charan.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success was 'overwhelming' for the entire team: It's given industry hope