Kiara Advani twinned with her mom in a pink lehenga on her wedding; Unseen picture goes viral

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They opted for a close wedding with friends and family members in attendance. The couple, who started dating each other while shooting for Shershaah, made their relationship official by sharing their wedding pictures on social media. Since then, several unseen pictures of the newlyweds have been doing the rounds on the Internet. Today, a new picture of Kiara has surfaced on social media which also features her mother. Kiara Advani twinned her wedding lehenga with her mom

In the picture, Kiara is seen sporting her gorgeous pink lehenga and looking like a breath of fresh air. She completed her shaadi look with a statement necklace, matching accessories and customised kaleeras. On the other hand, her mom too looked pretty in a pink lehenga and heavy accessories. Kiara has definitely got her good looks from her mom. Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announce their wedding The lovely couple took to social media and shared a joint post to announce their wedding. They shared dreamy pictures from the wedding and also penned a beautiful note. They gave a Shershaah reference to their caption. Their post read, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Have a look:

Post returning from Jaisalmer, Sidharth and Kiara hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai recently. They invited several celebs to join the celebration. Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rohit Shetty, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and others were seen putting their best fashion foot forward as they graced the reception. A lot of videos and pictures from the reception went viral on the Internet. In one of the videos, Kiara and Sidharth were seen grooving to the song Burj Khalifa with their family members. Ranveer too joined them. Recently, Sidharth and Kiara's picture with Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal stormed the Internet. Fans were happy to see the Student of the Year actors reuniting at the reception.

