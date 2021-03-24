Kiara Advani to undergo COVID 19 test again after her ad co star Aamir Khan tests positive: Report

After Pinkvilla reported that Aamir Khan tested positive for COVID 19, fans have been praying for his recovery. Now, as per a report, Kiara Advani will have to undergo a COVID 19 test again as she was shooting with Aamir for an ad film.

As the news of testing positive for COVID 19 was reported first by Pinkvilla, it went viral and fans have started to pour in messages for the actor's speedy recovery. Amid this, a new report claims that since Aamir has tested positive for COVID 19, his ad film co-star Kiara Advani will have to undergo a test too. Earlier this week after Kartik Aaryan tested COVID 19 positive, Kiara had undergone a test too. Regarding the same, Kiara had confirmed to Etimes that she had tested negative for COVID 19 on Wednesday.

Now, as per a report by Filmfare, the actress was apparently filming an ad film with Aamir and director Nitesh Tiwari. The report further claimed that Kiara will be undergoing a COVID 19 test. A few days back, Kiara had shared a photo on social media with director Nitesh Tiwari and hinted at shooting something big with him. Now, if the reports are to be believed, Kiara was filming with Aamir and hence, will take the test too.

Meanwhile, Kiara also had to undergo a COVID 19 test earlier this week as her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik had tested positive. That report turned out to be negative and Kiara confirmed the same to a portal.

Here's the picture Kiara shared a few days back:

With the cases of COVID 19 on the rise, several celebs have tested positive for COVID in the past few weeks. , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Tara Sutaria were among those who recently tested positive for COVID 19. As per a recent report, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested negative for COVID 19 and was apparently about to resume filming his flick. Tara also had informed her fans when she tested negative for COVID 19.

