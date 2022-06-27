Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil & Neetu Kapoor react as JugJugg Jeeyo gets shoutout in new Amul topical; PIC

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are currently basking in the success of their recently released comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in the lead. The family entertainer has been emerging as a favourite amongst the audience and received positive reviews from critics. It is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz. JugJugg Jeeyo is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

The cast of JugJugg Jeeyo has been receiving massive praise for their performance in the film. Varun, Kiara's film has earned more than ₹36 crores in the first weekend. Now, popular dairy brand Amul India shared a new post dedicated to the success of the film. The dairy brand captioned it: "Amul Topical: Bollywood’s new popular family entertainer!" The post features a cartoonised version of Varun, Kiara, Anil, and Neetu's characters from JugJugg Jeeyo. The text on the post read: "Roz jugg kar khao! Khao, Piyo, Jiyo."

Reacting to Amul's shoutout, Kiara re-shared the topical and wrote: "Khao Piyo aur #JugJuggJeeyo #TheTasteOfIndia. Utterly butterly yours in cinemas now," Varun wrote: "Khao piyo JUGJUGGJEEYO @amul_india #thetasteofindia." Anil shared the topical on his Instagram story and wrote: "When #JugJuggJeeyo is #TheTasteOfIndia." On the other hand, Neetu also shared it on her Instagram story.

Check out Amul topical:

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

