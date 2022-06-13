Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan shake legs while they promote ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ in the city; PICS

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for their upcoming film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ and the on-screen couple is leaving no stone unturned to promote the much-anticipated movie. Meanwhile, the duo was seen promoting the film in the city with much enthusiasm and were also seen shaking legs on ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ songs. While Kiara donned a yellow shimmery top and paired it with yellow ripped trousers, Varun wore a camouflage jacket teamed up with black jeans and black T-shirt.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the lead cast will be kickstarting the promotions with a bang from this weekend. For the uninitiated, Varun has just returned to Mumbai to begin promotions for ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. The ‘Badlapur’ actor was in Paris for the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor. In fact, Anil Kapoor, who hasn’t been in the country as of now, will also be joining the team for promotions of this Raj Mehta’s directorial. Pinkvilla also learnt that the team will go extra notch to promote the film and will be going for city tours, making appearances on reality shows, doing crowd activities, interviews etc.

Have a look at the pictures from JugJugg Jeeyo promotions:

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is a romantic dramedy which will present a unique point of view about love and will be coming with a lot of humour. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story are in completely different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had earlier told Pinkvilla.

Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24.