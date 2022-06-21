Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan take a taxi ride to promote JugJugg Jeeyo in Kolkata, pose with fans; PICS

The JugJugg Jeeyo team is making headlines almost every day. As the film is nearing its release date, the stars are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul are on a promotional spree. These stars are seen in a different city every other day and they make sure to spread happiness and excitement. Well, today, Kiara and Varun are in the city of joy- Kolkata and we bet their pictures promoting JugJugg Jeeyo in will fill your heart with joy.

In the pictures, we can see Kiara Advani looking as bright as the sun in her yellow jumpsuit. She looks lovely with her hair open and has paired her dress with white hoops. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, looks handsome in denim on denim attire. He wore a white shirt over blue denim and looked handsome. Both the actors looked extremely happy to pose for the pictures. They even took a taxi ride (the iconic yellow taxi) of Kolkata, posed with fans, and filled the city with their laughter.

Check out the pictures of Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Kolkata:

For the unversed, JugJugg Jeeyo is a fresh take on marriage and relationships and will be the first major Bollywood release in theatres after Samrat Prithviraj, which was released on 3rd June 2022.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan, will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor after the release of JugJugg Jeeyo.

Kiara Advani, who was part of Anees Bazmee’s super-hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan and S. Shankar’s next directorial with Ram Charan, tentatively titled RC15, after JugJugg Jeeyo.

