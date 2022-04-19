Kiara Advani visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings as she shoots for RC 15; See PICS

Kiara Advani is currently amongst the top actresses in the Bollywood industry. She rose to fame with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani, and since then, the 29-year-old actress has never looked back. The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has been basking in the success of back-to-back blockbusters in Bollywood. She was last seen on-screen essaying the role of Dimple Cheema in the war drama Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress recently flew to Amritsar to join the shooting of the Telugu political drama film, RC 15, which also stars Ram Charan in the lead and is helmed by S. Shankar. To note, RC 15 is not the first time that the duo will collaborate on a project. They were previously seen together in the 2019 Telugu action thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Now, a few hours back, the Kabir Singh actress shared new photos on her social media handle as she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Lust Stories actress captioned it, "Gratitude" along with a folded hands and sparkle emoji

Check out Kiara Advani's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, Tabu. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 May, 2022. Next, she also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. The Good Newwz actress will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

Also Read: Watch: Kiara Advani is summer-ready in stylish printed co-ord set, bandanna & we love her lewk