Kiara Advani wants to date Sidharth Malhotra’s on-screen character in Shershaah; Here why

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and others in pivotal roles. The actress has proved her acting skills in her films and has paved a way straight into the hearts of the fans. Well, in a recent interview Kiara was given several options from various onscreen characters ranging from Arshad Warshi’s Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS to Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to either date or dodge. But what caught our attention was her reaction when Sidharth Malhotra’s name came in.

The video begins with Kiara Advani getting an option of Arshad Warsi’s Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS. She agreed to date his on-screen character and called it the most entertaining date. The next option given to her was of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kiara again chose to date him. Then came Sidharth Malhotra’s character Vikram from Shershaah to which Kiara yet again chose to date. She also added, “Dimple will always date Vikram”.

Talking about their personal life, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Fans love their Jodi and their chemistry won the hearts of everyone in Shershaah. Moreover, they are even papped together at social events, or at the airport, as and when they leave for a vacation. However, in the last few weeks, rumors of the couple's breakup had dominated social media. However, Sidharth and Kiara shut down all rumours as they appeared at the Eid party.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sidharth is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s much talked about cop drama Indian Police Force. On the other hand, Kaira is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Next, she is gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. The movie will be hitting the screens on June 24 this year.

ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: Here's what Kiara Advani has to say about working with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra