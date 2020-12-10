Kiara Advani watches Indoo Ki Jawani with family at a theatre and says 'the experience was surreal'

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her wherein she can be seen watching her film Indoo Ki Jawani with her family at a cinema hall.

Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is going to release on the big screens tomorrow. Apart from Kiara, the film also stars Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. It is directed by debutante director Abir Sengupta, while it has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. Yesterday, Kiara watched her film with her family at a theatre and she was overjoyed with the experience of watching the film in the cinema hall after a long time.

Today, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her wherein she can be seen enjoying watching her film in a theatre. In her post, she has mentioned that proper sanitization had been maintained by the cinema hall’s staff. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Finally!! Back at the cinemas missed the Big screen so much!

Watched #IndooKiJawani with my family last night and the experience was surreal!

Super service and sanitisation

Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family

See you there from tomorrow,

it’s a date.”

Take a look Kiara Advani’s latest post here:

In a recent conversation with the Mid-Day, the actress spoke about the box office pressure. She said, “We need to be practical and not expect too much from its box-office. The world is not operating the way it did pre-pandemic.”

Meanwhile, apart from Indoo KI Jawani, Kiara has several other interesting projects. She will be also seen in Jug Jugg Jiyo alongside , Anil Kapoor and .

Also Read: Kiara Advani says Indoo Ki Jawani BO pressure is not playing on her mind: The world isn’t operating as before

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

Share your comment ×