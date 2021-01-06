Kiara Advani wishes 'blockbuster year' to birthday boy Diljit Dosanjh as she shares their Good Newwz memories

Diljit Dosanjh is celebrating his birthday today. On his special day, wishes have been pouring in for the star and Kiara Advani also shared a beautiful video of unseen memories from Good Newwz shoot days. With it, she wished Diljit on his special day.

Birthdays surely are a special occasion for everyone and speaking of this, Diljit Dosanjh has turned a year older today. On his special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media from everyone and now, his Good Newwz co-star, Kiara Advani also has shared the sweetest wish for him. Kiara and Diljit joined Kareena Kapoor Khan and in Good Newwz and fans loved their chemistry as Honey and Monica. Now, Diljit's special day, Kiara picked the perfect way to wish him on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara shared a cute throwback video of memories they made together while shooting for Good Newwz with Akshay and Kareena. From the film's first day of the shoot to their last day of promotions, the video featured cute behind-the-scenes moments from the sets that are bound to leave you in awe of Kiara and Diljit. Not just this, the video also featured the time when they celebrated on the set with cake.

Sharing it, Kiara wished Diljit on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @diljitdosanjh. Hope you're eating lots of cake today. Memories from a year all thanks to this phone video. Wishing you a blockbuster year ahead."

Take a look at Kiara's wish for Diljit:

Meanwhile, Diljit and Kiara were seen in Raj Mehta's film, Good Newws together. Wishes have been pouring in for Diljit from all his close buddies. Angad Bedi, and other stars have wished the star on his special day on social media. The star recently made headlines when he joined the Farmers' protest in New Delhi.

