Kiara Advani wishes Chhichhore film director Nitesh Tiwari for his big win; Hints on something special coming

Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the pivotal role.

The 67th National Films Award has been announced today and Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have another reason to rejoice. His film Chhichhore has bagged a national award for best Hindi film. Fans are rejoicing the big win and have been tweeting about the good news. Chhichhore which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari has been getting congratulatory messages from all corners. Celebrities are also extending their wishes. Nitesh Tiwari’s 2019 release Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput, , Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Actress Kiara Advani also wished the director on his national award win and shared a picture on her Instagram. She wrote, “Congratulations @niteshtiwari22 sir on winning the National award!!! Sooo Sooo blessed I got to be directed by you today. #somethingspecial #comingsoon.” The actress has also dropped a major hint on something special coming but she did not reveal any other details. Chhichhore was touted to be a nostalgic journey of college and hostel days and came with a powerful message of treasuring life and not to give up under any circumstances.

The movie marked Sushant’s first collaboration with Shraddha, Nitesh and the entire cast of the movie and had opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s post:

To many, her statement came as a confirmation to her dating rumours with . The actress had said, “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math.” On the work front, the Lust Stories star has Shershaah with Sidharth and Raj Mehta’s upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo that also features , Anil Kapoor, and .

Also Read: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday: Who was your favourite showstopper at the FDCI x LFW this season

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

Share your comment ×