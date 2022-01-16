Kiara Advani wishes her ‘dearest one’ Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday with this loved up PIC

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra may never have admitted that they are dating but their pictures and their spottings at each other’s house has made the fans speculate that they are very much a couple. Today the Shershaah actor is celebrating his birthday and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. But the one wish for which fans must have been eagerly waiting was that of Kiara Advani and finally, the actress has taken to her Instagram stories to wish Sid with a cute still from their movie Shershaah.

In the picture, we can see Sidharth Malhotra hugging Kiara Advani as they sit on the ground. Both of them look lovely together. Sid looks dashing in a white shirt that he has paired with blue denim and Kiara looks lovely in Indian attire. Both Sid and Kiara’s faces are lit up with a smile. Sharing this picture, Kiara wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one @sidmalhotra”.

Take a look:

Apart from Kiara Advani, other Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Sharma and others too took to their Instagram stories to wish the birthday boy.

Meanwhile on the work front, in 2022, Kiara Advani will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has been slated to release in the coming months. She is also in the lead cast of Govinda Naam Mera which stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

