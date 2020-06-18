Kiara Advani wishes her father on his birthday and shares throwback pictures to celebrate his special day

Kiara Advani shares childhood photographs of herself with her father to wish her father on his birthday.

Most of the daughters are daddy's girls forever and Kiara Advani is one of them. As the actress's father celebrates his birthday today, Kiara has shared throwback pictures of herself and him to wish her father on his big day. "He’s always got my back and I’ve always got his #daddysgirlforever Happy Birthday papa!" Kiara captioned her post along with a heart emoji and shared three super adorable pictures of them, out of which 2 were from her childhood and we can't stop gushing over their father-daughter love.

A picture show Kiara posing with her dad in a cafe. While her father is holding Kiara affectionately, the latter is acing the perfect pout. Dressed in a pink sweater, Kiara looks super cute and reminds us of our honeysuckle days. Another picture shows Kiara back when she was a young kid, playing with her father and her brother, Mishaal Advani. The third picture shows baby Kiara cuddled up with her father and it is the cutest thing you'll see today.

Check it out:

On the work front, Kiara Advani's last outings Good Newwz and Netflix film, Guilty both were an instant hit and now she's gearing up for her upcoming projects Laxmmi Bomb with , Shershaah with , Indoo Ki Jawani where she plays the solo lead and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Kiara rose to fame after her role in M.S. Dhoni. She also played the role of Preeti in Kabir Singh which brought her an inch closer to fame.

Also Read: Kiara Advani: Diet and exercise secrets of the Bollywood star to stay fit REVEALED

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×