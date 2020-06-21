Kiara Advani wishes her Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor, happy anniversary as film clocks one year

Kabir Singh clocks one year at the box office and to celebrate Kiara Advani took to social media to wish her onscreen partner Shahid Kapoor.

The year 2019 saw many films make a noise at the box office, but one that created a noise like no other was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. Today, the film clocks one year at the box office and to celebrate the occasion lead actress of the film Kiara Advani took to social media to wish her onscreen partner . The actress shared a series of photos and videos, some of which were unseen. Kiara also shared a selfie with the director and a picture from one of their celebratory parties which took place after the film's massive success.

Sharing the photos, Kiara wrote, "Dear Kabir Singh, Happy anniversary! Love always, Preeti," along with a heart emoji. Kiara posted different stills from the film which show various stages of Kabir and Preeti's life. Take a look at her post below:

While Kabir Singh quoted became one of the highest grossing films of 2019, it also quoted controversy for its misogynistic approach and treatment of the female character. In a recent interview, Kiara even addressed the issue and said, "So much was made out of it, and so much backlash happened, it was so exhausting. The director had his perspective, we had ours, and the audience theirs and that was divided, but I feel you can’t disrespect the intelligence of the audience."

She added that the criticism was a bit unfair. "On some level, there were things that were raised in the debate (around the film) that were actually healthy... Somewhere we get really hard on certain films, and I don’t know if it was that fair to be that hard on this film."

