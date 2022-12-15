Kiara Advani wishes she were a part of Alia Bhatt's THIS movie; Read Inside

Kiara Advani is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of Shashank Khaitan's comedy thriller film Govinda Naam Mera, which also features Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the banner Dharma Productions, in association with Viacom18 Studios. Govinda Naam Mera will premiere on 16 December 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.

Now, ahead of Govinda Naam Mera's release, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Kiara was asked about her favourite film of 2022 which she wished to be a part of. To this, the Kabir Singh actress named Alia Bhatt 's superhit movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. “I couldn't blink while watching that film. I thought Alia was phenomenal in the film. I think what Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir does, the way he brings it out of his artists is. I wish I had been a part of something like that,” said Kiara.

About Gangubai Kathiawadi

Meanwhile, apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi also starred Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Varun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film was loosely based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali. It also emerged as a success at the box office and became the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 so far.

Kiara Advani's wish to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Earlier this year, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress had expressed her wish to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview with Filmfare, the actress stated that she hopes to achieve three things before 2022 ends- travel more, keep shooting films, and sign a Bhansali film.

Kiara Advani work front

On the work front, apart from Govinda Naam Mera, Kiara will star next in SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and RC15, which is a Telugu film with Ram Charan.