  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kiara Advani wonders 'what's on the menu today' as she shares a throwback picture from her Paris trip

Kiara Advani goes down the memory lane as she shares a throwback picture remembering the time when she had visited Café de Flore in Paris.
9050 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani wonders 'what's on the menu today' as she shares a throwback picture from her Paris tripKiara Advani wonders 'what's on the menu today' as she shares a throwback picture from her Paris trip
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the lockdown, Kiara Advani revealed that she has been trying her hands on sketching during her quarantine period. Not only this, but the actress has also been sharing a few throwback videos for fans on social media. The Good Newwz actress has been sharing the titbit of her quarantine period with fans. From doing Bharatnatyam in a Ballet dress to having water in her favourite Cinderella cup, Kiara has also given a glimpse of her best and cute childhood memories to her fans. 

Recently, Kiara treated fans with another throwback photo on her Instagram story. In the photo, we can see the actress looking gorgeous donning a big black hat on her head with dangling pretty earrings with her hair left open. Kiara is busy looking into her phone while having a meal with someone who is seen holding the menu of the cafe. Sharing this throwback picture, the Kabir Singh actress wrote, "What's on the menu today?" This picture was taken when Kiara had visited Paris and had gone to Café de Flore, a famous cafe in Paris. Looks like the actress is craving for the yummy things she had while she had visited the cafe. 

(Also Read: When Shahid Kapoor admitted Kiara Advani would look good with Sidharth Malhtora; Watch)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the current situation going on in the country.

Check out the picture here:

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement