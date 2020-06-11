Kiara Advani wonders 'what's on the menu today' as she shares a throwback picture from her Paris trip

Kiara Advani goes down the memory lane as she shares a throwback picture remembering the time when she had visited Café de Flore in Paris.

Amid the lockdown, Kiara Advani revealed that she has been trying her hands on sketching during her quarantine period. Not only this, but the actress has also been sharing a few throwback videos for fans on social media. The Good Newwz actress has been sharing the titbit of her quarantine period with fans. From doing Bharatnatyam in a Ballet dress to having water in her favourite Cinderella cup, Kiara has also given a glimpse of her best and cute childhood memories to her fans.

Recently, Kiara treated fans with another throwback photo on her Instagram story. In the photo, we can see the actress looking gorgeous donning a big black hat on her head with dangling pretty earrings with her hair left open. Kiara is busy looking into her phone while having a meal with someone who is seen holding the menu of the cafe. Sharing this throwback picture, the Kabir Singh actress wrote, "What's on the menu today?" This picture was taken when Kiara had visited Paris and had gone to Café de Flore, a famous cafe in Paris. Looks like the actress is craving for the yummy things she had while she had visited the cafe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the current situation going on in the country.

