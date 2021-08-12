Kiara Advani on working with Shankar in 1st pan India film: Pre filming jitters bring out the best in me

Kiara Advani is making waves by signing several movie offers and one of them was director Shankar's pan-India film which was announced in July. On Kiara's birthday, it was revealed Kiara will be starring in a film alongside South superstar Ram Charan which will be directed by Shankar.

The actress, who has already worked on two South films, opened up on her next film which will be a pan-India project. Speaking to ETimes, Kiara Advani said, "I am really looking forward to working with Shankar sir. I have watched Shankar’s films and he is incredible. I am excited to work with him. It’s my first pan- India project. It’s the first time I’m working with Shankar sir. I am excited and nervous to work with him. I am preparing to give my best and I hope the effort translates into something we both cherish."

Kiara's both South films were earlier in Telugu and the actress' fan have been waiting with bated breath for her comeback. Kiara said, "There has been a gap between my last film in Telugu and this one. I’ve had constant fan mail requesting me to take up a movie in the South. I was waiting for the right project to go back there because I also wanted to give the audience something worth the wait."

She added, "I am nervous and anxious before every film. The little butterflies in the stomach before the shoot are always good; they make sure you go well-prepared. The pre-filming jitters bring out the best in me."

It is not yet announced when the film will go on floors but is likely to release in the second half of 2022.

