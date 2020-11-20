Kiara Advani's birthday wish for her 'blingy behen' Ishita is all about sisterhood, love & adventures; PHOTOS

Kiara Advani took to social media to pen a sweet wish for her sister Ishita Advani on social media. The Laxmii star went on a spree of sharing throwback photos with her sister on her special day.

Birthdays mean a whole lot more when one's own family makes it special and speaking of this, Kiara Advani just added more fun to her sister Ishita Advani's special day by sending out the sweetest wish to her. Currently, Kiara is busy shooting for her next in Chandigarh. But, today, on her sister Ishita's birthday, Kiara went on a spree of sharing adorable memories with her that left fans completely in awe of the two. With it, Kiara penned a birthday wish for Ishita and it will make you feel relatable if you've got a sibling too.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara shared several throwback photos with Ishita as she remembered good old days. In one of the photos, Kiara and Ishita could be seen twinning in shiny silver jackets. On the same, the Good Newwz star called her sister 'Blingy Behen.' In another picture, Ishita could be seen using Kiara as a pillow as they both dozed off on a couch together. Kiara even shared a glimpse from her trip abroad with Ishita and left fans in awe.

Kiara often shares photos and videos with her sister Ishita as she dotes on her. A while back, when the Good Newwz star headed out amid the pandemic, she shared a couple of photos of chilling with her sister in the wilderness too.

Take a look at Kiara Advani's birthday wish for her sister:

Meanwhile, the gorgeous star's recent film, Laxmii released on DisneyPlus Hotstar and received a mixed response from fans. The film also stars and Sharad Kelkar. Besides this, she is currently shooting with , , and Anil Kapoor in Chandigarh for their film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Not just this, Kiara also has Shershaah with .

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

