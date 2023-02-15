Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal Advani drops PICS from her Haldi: ‘Nobody loves me better’

Kiara Advani , the popular Bollywood actress tied the knot with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in a traditional ceremony that was held at Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, Tuesday. The couple's wedding festivities, which began with the Haldi ceremony, ended with the grand wedding reception which was held in Mumbai, on February 12, Sunday. However, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are often treating their fans and followers by dropping glimpses of their wedding celebration, on their social media handles.

Recently, Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of unseen pictures from the actress's Haldi ceremony, which was held at Suryagarh Fort. The budding musician shared two lovely pictures with his dear sister Kiara, and their mother Genevieve Advani, as he celebrated the two loves of his life on the special occasion of Valentine's Day. "Ain’t nobody loves me better," Mishaal captioned his post. Kiara Advani, who was moved by her brother's loving gesture, commented: "I love you."

Sidharth and Kiara's Haldi looks

The Shershaah couple won the internet with their Haldi pictures, which were released on the special occasion of Valentine's Day. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked perfect together in off-white and mustard yellow outfits, which are custom-made by Manish Malhotra. The bride opted for a chikankari lehenga, which she paired with a pearl-clad crop top and mustard yellow embroidered lehenga. The groom looked dapper in a mustard yellow kurta, which he paired with flared trousers and a hand-painted shawl.

The love story

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met much before they were cast together in their much-loved project Shershaah, at the wrap party of the actress's brea-through project Lust Stories. The couple began talking and fell in love during teh shooting of their war drama. Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot after dating for over 4 years.