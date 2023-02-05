Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal to sing a special song on her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

After dating each other for quite some time, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6. The duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Post tying the knot, the couple will finally make it official by dropping beautiful pictures from their wedding. The Shershaah couple will get married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Ahead of their big day, the love birds will enjoy the pre-wedding festivities today. The latest report suggests that Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani has planned a special surprise for her and Sidharth.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Mishaal will perform a special song for his sister Kiara and Sidharth during the sangeet ceremony. He is very close to Kiara. The doting brother has made a song, especially for Kiara and Sidharth. Mishaal is a rapper, composer and music producer by profession. He released his first track titled Know My Name in November 2022. Sidharth was seen congratulating Mishaal for his first song.

Apart from Mishaal, the soon-to-be wedded couple will also be performing at their sangeet ceremony. Sid and Kiara are expected to dance to their songs from Shershaah. Reports also suggest that Sidharth's family members have planned a special dance for Kiara. The playlist includes songs like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane and Nachne De Saare. Earlier today, Pinkvilla informed its readers that DJ Ganesh will be playing at the sangeet and the after party post the wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding guestlist

Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen arriving in Jaisalmer for the grand wedding. They were accompanied by Karan Johar, Amripal Singh Bindra, Shabina Khan and others. Manish Malhotra arrived on February 4th along with the bride-to-be. Kiara's BFF Isha Ambani and her family are also expected to join the celebration today.