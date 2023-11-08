Kiara Advani’s childhood VIDEO wins hearts; fans imagine her and Sidharth Malhotra's kids will be ‘so cute'

Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan and won the hearts of the audience as Katha. While her acting skills are undoubtedly laudable, her breathtaking beauty also leaves fans amazed. Lately, a childhood throwback video of the actress has been doing rounds on the internet and it totally has fans' hearts. Read on to know how they reacted to Kiara’s baby video.

I am fed up waiting because I feel like going: Kiara Advani in viral childhood video

A throwback video of Kiara Advani from her childhood days has set the internet going abuzz. In the viral video, which has seemingly been recorded by her mother, little Kiara can be seen riding a bicycle as she says, “Mummy, I am fed up of waiting because I feel like going.”

To this, her mother responded by saying, “Bye sweetheart” and Kiara also proceeded with her bicycle riding session after saying ‘Bye’ to her.

Watch the adorable throwback video of Kiara Advani below!

Kiara Advani’s childhood video wins hearts on the internet

After the video began doing rounds on the internet, Kiara’s fans were in awe of the actress’ cuteness and shared a heap of reactions on the viral video.

A fan said, “Awwwww kiara such a cutie” and another fan noted, “Now imagine Siddharth Malhotra’s genes mixed with this gosh their kids r gonna be so cuteee.” Several other fans gushed over the Kabir Singh actress’ childhood throwback clip.

Kiara Advani’s work and personal front

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha and she was paired opposite actor Kartik Aaryan in it. She essayed the role of Katha in the romantic film. Up next, the actress will be seen in the action drama Game Changer and will play the lead role in it opposite Ram Charan.

On the personal front, the actress got married to actor Sidharth Malhotra in February this year and the couple has been a fan favorite. Reportedly, it was during their film Shershaah’s shoot when the duo fell in love with each other and their romance blossomed.

