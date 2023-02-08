Kiara Advani’s diamond ring & Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding band are just as stylish as their personalities; PIC

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have finally turned their reel-life love story into a real-life love story with a happy ending of course. These two lovebirds got hitched today, February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst family and close friends. Their wedding was a 3-day affair which began from February 5. We bet that as you read this, the pictures of the beautiful couple must still be fresh in your minds and you would be wanting to see it again and again as we have to admit that the Shershaah couple looked absolutely magnificent as bride and groom. But while looking at their love-filled pictures, did you focus on their wedding rings? If not then scroll down to get the details. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding ring

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared three lovely pictures from their wedding. In the first picture which both the actors shared, we can see them sitting face to face and have their hands folded as they smile looking at each other. It is in this picture that you get a glimpse of their wedding rings. As someone rightly said, diamonds are a girls best friend, staying true to this saying, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress opted for a huge uncut diamond ring as her engagement ring. This beautiful piece of rock stole all the limelight. On the other hand, Sidharth chose to go simple. He can be seen wearing a simple gold wedding band that is sleek yet stylish and perfectly goes with his personality. Check out the picture:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her big day. Indeed she made for one stunning bride. Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand looked nothing less than an Indian prince. They looked like one gorgeous couple, and as expected, the bride and groom's pictures are equally mesmerizing too. Kiara opted for a baby Pink lehenga while Sid looked handsome in an off-white coloured sherwani with golden embroidery on it. In the first picture, we can see both Sid and Kiara sitting opposite each other with folded hands and big smiles on their faces. In the next picture, we can see them smiling brightly while they seem to be seated on the mandap and the third one is the cutest where Sidharth plants a kiss on his wife's cheeks. Sharing these pictures, Kiara wrote, " Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

