Kiara Advani’s fairytale entry, Sidharth Malhotra’s emotional reaction: 9 BEST moments from the wedding VIDEO

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023 at Suryagarh Palace, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After their wedding, the Shershaah actors posted dreamy pictures from their wedding on Instagram. Needless to say, the pictures left fans gushing! Just when we thought we couldn’t wait for some more pictures, Kiara and Sidharth have dropped their wedding video that looks straight out of a fairytale! Best Moments from Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding video

The video from Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding is so beautiful, it will make you forget their on-screen chemistry! As Kiara Aadvani walked under phoolon ki chadar, Sidharth was seen having an emotional moment, with tears in his eyes. Here are some of the best moments from Sidharth and Kiara's wedding video. Check out the pics! Kiara Advani's bridal entry under phoolon ki chadar

Kiara Advani looked oh-so-gorgeous in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga as she walked under the beautiful phoolon ki chadar. She made her way to Sidharth Malhotra, and looked nothing short of royalty! Kiara Advani dances to Shershaah song Ranjha as she makes her way to Sidharth Malhotra