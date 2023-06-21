Kiara Advani’s garba moves in song Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha will steal your breath away; Make notes

All eyes are on Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan ever since their film Satyaprem Ki Katha was announced. These two have been on a promotional spree for the past couple of days and be it the trailer or the songs, everything has created a lot of hype amongst the audience. After the first three songs of the film became chartbusters, today the makers released the fourth song Sun Sajni. This song will see Kartik and Kiara flaunting their garba dance moves. We have to admit that the actress looked stunning in a red lehenga and we bet fans could not take their eyes off her. Scroll down to read more about her in the song.

Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni

As the song Sun Sajni from Kiara Advani's Satya Prem Ki Katha was released today, we couldn't take our eyes off the magnificent beauty as she swayed gracefully in the video. Decked in a stunning red lehenga that only seemed to enhance her charm, she was the perfect combination of elegance and enthusiasm in the song. Her sizzling chemistry with Kartik Aaryan was unmistakable in this garba dance number. This song will surely become the biggest dance number this Navratri and Kiara’s dance moves are going to be every girl’s go-to dance lesson this season.

The actress rocked her appearance at the song launch event today as well. In stylish yet classy attire, she took the stage to thank the team of film as they embarked on promotions ahead of the film's release. Giving a tasteful glimpse from the movie, she also performed the song at the press conference which only made the crowds go berserk!

Kiara Advani has definitely redefined grace in the new track from the movie. In a never seen before avatar, the actress has charmed us with the trailers and songs already! We are sure that her fans are growing impatient waiting for the film to hit the theatres on 29th June 2023!

