Kiara Advani's lookalike is breaking the internet with her Tik Tok videos and it has a Kabir Singh reference

Kiara Advani's doppelganger is taking over the internet with her Tik Tok videos and it reminds us of her character Preeti from Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani is one of the millennial actresses in Bollywood who managed to make way into our hearts ever since we saw her first. Her good looks and her flawless smile got her popular among the fans in no time. Kiara Advani came under the spotlight after she featured as Sakshi Dhoni in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story but it was after Kabir Singh that the actress shot to fame. She played the role of Kabir Singh's ladylove Preeti. Her sweet and simple character left the fans awestruck and they couldn't stop adoring her innocence.

The Tik Tok fever that has recently taken over the internet spares none. We've seen many Bollywood doppelgangers lip-sync to their favourite star's dialogues and dance to their songs making their Tik Tok videos and recently, a lookalike of Kiara Advani is breaking the internet with her videos enacting scenes from Kabir Singh. Kiara's lookalike goes by the user name of Kalpana Sharma and she looks like a spitting image of the actress.

Check out her videos:

Meanwhile, Kiara was recently seen in Good Newwz alongside , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. It seems like a busy year for the actress. Kiara will soon be seen in the Netflix film Guilty. The actress has also been roped in for 's Laxmmi Bomb followed by her solo lead Indoo Ki Jawaani. She will also be seen in Shershaah with and in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

