  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kiara Advani's lookalike is breaking the internet with her Tik Tok videos and it has a Kabir Singh reference

Kiara Advani's doppelganger is taking over the internet with her Tik Tok videos and it reminds us of her character Preeti from Kabir Singh.
5937 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani's lookalike is breaking the internet with her Tik Tok videos and it has a Kabir Singh referenceKiara Advani's lookalike is breaking the internet with her Tik Tok videos and it has a Kabir Singh reference
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kiara Advani is one of the millennial actresses in Bollywood who managed to make way into our hearts ever since we saw her first. Her good looks and her flawless smile got her popular among the fans in no time. Kiara Advani came under the spotlight after she featured as Sakshi Dhoni in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story but it was after Kabir Singh that the actress shot to fame. She played the role of Kabir Singh's ladylove Preeti. Her sweet and simple character left the fans awestruck and they couldn't stop adoring her innocence.

The Tik Tok fever that has recently taken over the internet spares none. We've seen many Bollywood doppelgangers lip-sync to their favourite star's dialogues and dance to their songs making their Tik Tok videos and recently, a lookalike of Kiara Advani is breaking the internet with her videos enacting scenes from Kabir Singh. Kiara's lookalike goes by the user name of Kalpana Sharma and she looks like a spitting image of the actress.

Check out her videos:

@kalpana044

Kisi nahi dekha ##Kabirsingh ##kiaraadhwani ##Kalpana ##bekhyali

♬ original sound - shaikh._x

@kalpana044

Tere bin na lenge ek v dum ##kabirsingh ##kiaraadvani ##Kiara

♬ Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage - Arijit Singh

@kalpana044

Teach me ##kiaraadvani ##preeti ##kabirsingh ##bekhayal

♬ original sound - iam.tejashreesingh

@kalpana044

Preeti ##preeti ##kiaraaliaadvani ##kabirsingh ##kiaraadvani

♬ original sound - i_am_aditi_dubey

Meanwhile, Kiara was recently seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. It seems like a busy year for the actress. Kiara will soon be seen in the Netflix film Guilty. The actress has also been roped in for Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb followed by her solo lead Indoo Ki Jawaani. She will also be seen in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: Kiara Advani featured in THIS film before MS Dhoni: The Untold Story; Find out more

Credits :InstagramTik Tok

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement