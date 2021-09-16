Kiara Advani's lunch break play date will make you go 'aww' & it's not Sidharth Malhotra; Video

Kiara Advani has a cute visitor on her sets today. She seemed to be in love with this new visitor and has shared everything about it on her Instagram stories. Before you start wondering more about the visitor let us tell you that it is an adorable cat. Yes! You heard that right. Kiara could be seen spending her Thursday afternoon with an adorable cat and the video that she posted is proof of the fun that the diva was having.

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to post a video with a cute cat who was her visitor today. She could be seen cuddling the cat and playing with the cat. Kiara wore a dark blue bathrobe with white stars made on it. She left her hair open and looked gorgeous as she played with her lunch date. She even posted a picture of her with the cat in her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Welcoming Yuki, Lunch break play date”. Sharing the reel on her Instagram, Kiara captioned it as “We let the cat out of the bag”.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie with . Her performance is being appreciated in the movie.

She will next be seen opposite in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This film also stars Anil Kapoor, and Parajakta Koli. The cast has completed shooting for a certain part of the film. Apart from this too the actress has many interesting projects in her pipeline.

